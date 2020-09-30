Maharashtra Education Minister Uday Samant in home isolation after testing positive for Covid

Samant said he is hopeful of getting back to work within a week.(File)

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said he had tested positive for Covid -19 and has been in home quarantine for the past 10 days.

“I got myself tested. I’ve tested positive,” the Shiv Sena leader wrote on his official Twitter handle. He is the 15th minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to catch the infection. As a matter of caution, Sawant has urged those who had come in touch with him just before he went into quarantine to exercise caution. He said he is hopeful of getting back to work within a week.

Earlier, Maharashtra ministers Varsha Gaikwad (School Education), Eknath Shinde (Urban Development), Bacchu Kadu (MoS, School Education), Nitin Raut (Energy), Hasan Mushrif (Rural Development), Jitendra Awhad (Housing), Ashok Chavan (Public Works), Dhananjay Munde (Social Justice), Sunil Kedar (Animal Husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (Cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (Ports, Textile), Abdul Sattar (MoS, Rural Development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS, Environment) and Vishwajeet Kadam (MoS, Cooperation) had tested positive for the infection.

