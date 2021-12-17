Maharashtra: Education minister sets up panel to probe TET fraud

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday constituted a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Vandana Krishna to probe the alleged corruption in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

“If anybody is trying to indulge in any fraud and play with the future of students, it will not be tolerated. The state government will take stern action against those involved in the malpractices,” Gaikwad told the media.

“A committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Vandana Krishna has been constituted to thoroughly investigate the corruption in TET. The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report,” she said.

The minister held discussions with senior officers in the education department on the matter.

Gaikwad also assured the committee of full support from the education department.

Maharashtra State Council of Examination Commissioner Tukaram Supe was arrested by the Pune police for alleged involvement in malpractices in TET. Two alleged accomplices Pritesh Deshmukh and Abhishekh Savrikar were also arrested.

The matter came to light during a police investigation in the MHADA exam paper leak, in which six persons were arrested.

The TET examination was conducted in November. Ten lakh candidates appeared for it. It is alleged that the fraud committed was worth Rs 4.25 crore, and that candidates were asked to pay Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for clearing the exam.