Maharashtra: Education dept readies bridge courses to fill learning loss during Covid

REALISING THE unusual learning loss that the students have suffered due to Covid-19 pandemic, the school education department of Maharashtra has prepared a module of remedial teaching to be implemented as schools restart in June after the summer break.

The module consists of assessment of students to identify learning loss, grade-wise bridge courses and training for teachers for effective implementation.

With the new academic year, while all students will be expected to study new syllabus in higher grades, they will have to wait till they complete the bridge courses. According to the department, it is important to gauge how much have they understood from the earlier classes. Before the bridge courses are introduced, students will be assessed, and teachers will be trained to provide required remedial teaching.

“It is a very unusual condition and there cannot be a one size fits all corrective measure. Though an assessment module will be prepared to identify the learning loss, it is going to be different for all and so the remedial teaching will have to be individual student oriented. Considering this, focus will be to train teachers. An online training module will be provided for teachers,” said Suraj Mandhare, Commissioner of Education, adding that the department also plans to start a help-line service for teachers.

The coping module has been prepared by the State Council for Educational Research and Training. The bridge courses will be as per the required learning outcomes of different grades. As schools restart in June, assessments will be held to first understand the learning loss before these bridge courses are introduced. New curriculum of higher classes will begin only after the bridge course.