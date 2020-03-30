Maharashtra Education dept forms advisory panel to draw up international curriculum under state board

To provide equal education to all students, the government will take measures to create an international curriculum and implement it in a phased manner, the notification stated. (Rerpresentational Image) To provide equal education to all students, the government will take measures to create an international curriculum and implement it in a phased manner, the notification stated. (Rerpresentational Image)

Nearly a month after School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the dissolution of Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), a pet project of former BJP education minister Vinod Tawde, the school education department on Monday took the first step towards drawing up a curriculum of international standards for all students under the state board.

Through a notification, the department announced the formation of a “state international curriculum advisory committee” for a period of three years, comprising 24 members and helmed by Gaikwad.

This committee has been tasked with studying aspects of National Education Policy, educational practices in other states and providing guidance to sub-committees, as well as outlining intended outcomes of an international-level curriculum.

Earlier this month, the state government decided to merge MIEB with the state board after all ministers were of the view that there should be only one board of education for schools and there should be no discrimination in imparting education. The board was set up by the previous government to provide international-level education to students in Marathi, and had 81 affiliated schools across the state. These schools were re-affiliated to the state board after the present government’s decision.

The department also announced formation of “state level curriculum formation committee”, headed by director of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT). This committee has been tasked with creating textbooks after comparatively studying existing curricula of Balbharti, MSCERT and MIEB.

In another notification, the government provided several points for cancellation of MIEB. Given that NEP will be implemented, the department stated that there was a need to develop new books, and also stated that MIEB had not sought approval from MSCERT for its existing curriculum.

It added that a comparative study showed that the cost of training teachers was significantly higher. While Rs 1,000 is spent per teacher of a state board school, MIEB cost the government Rs 64,000 per teacher.

To provide equal education to all students, the government will take measures to create an international curriculum and implement it in a phased manner, the notification stated. “How the curriculum will be implemented and in how many phases will be decided once the meeting of the committee takes place after the lockdown,” an official said.

The school education department, in another notification, has directed schools of all boards to relax norms regarding fee payment. It has directed schools to extend dates for fee payment and not force parents to pay within a strict deadline for either the present year or the upcoming year.

