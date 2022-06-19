Maharashtra: ED arrests ex-treasurer of education society

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested the former treasurer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society in a money laundering case. The agency revealed that the arrested accused along with his brother and other people connived and duped several students under the pretext of facilitating admission to an MBBS course at a college that did not have permission to offer the respective course.

The ED on Saturday tweeted, “ED has arrested Appasaheb Ramachandra Deshmukh, treasurer of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society on 17.06.2022 in a case of money laundering.”

The arrested accused was produced before a PMLA court and was remanded to ED custody till June 24. Deshmukh was working as a treasurer of the charitable educational society between 2011 and 2016. His brother Mahadev was president of the same educational society.