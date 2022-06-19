scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra: ED arrests ex-treasurer of education society

The ED on Saturday tweeted, “ED has arrested Appasaheb Ramachandra Deshmukh, treasurer of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society on 17.06.2022 in a case of money laundering.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 19, 2022 1:14:01 am
The arrested accused was produced before a PMLA court and was remanded to ED custody till June 24.

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested the former treasurer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society in a money laundering case. The agency revealed that the arrested accused along with his brother and other people connived and duped several students under the pretext of facilitating admission to an MBBS course at a college that did not have permission to offer the respective course.

The ED on Saturday tweeted, “ED has arrested Appasaheb Ramachandra Deshmukh, treasurer of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society on 17.06.2022 in a case of money laundering.”

More from Mumbai

The arrested accused was produced before a PMLA court and was remanded to ED custody till June 24. Deshmukh was working as a treasurer of the charitable educational society between 2011 and 2016. His brother Mahadev was president of the same educational society.

Best of Express Premium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut outPremium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut out
Why experts say India does not need a population policyPremium
Why experts say India does not need a population policy
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problemPremium
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement