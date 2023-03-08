Maharashtra Economic Survey highlights: economy expected to grow by 6.8%

1. In 2022-23, Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow by 6.8 per cent. In 2021-22, it was projected to grow by 12.1 per cent

2. In 2022-23:

*Agriculture and allied activities sector is expected to grow by 10.2 per cent, against 4.4 per cent projected in 2021-22

* Industry sector is expected to grow by 6.1 per cent against 11.9 per cent projected in 2021-22

* Services sector is expected to grow by 6.4 per cent against 13.5 per cent projected in 2021-22

3. Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2022-23 is expected to be Rs 35,27,084 crore and real (at constant 2011-12 prices) GSDP is expected to be Rs 21,65,558 crore

4. For 2022-23, per cent of fiscal deficit to GSDP is 2.5 per cent, debt stock to GSDP is 18.4 per cent

5. The average share of Maharashtra in all-India nominal GDP is 14 per cent

6. As per advance estimates, per capita state income for 2022-23 is expected at Rs 2,42,247 as against Rs 2,15,233 for 2021-22, and as against Rs 1,83,704 for 2020-21

7. The average Consumer Price Index (CPI) for rural and urban areas in Maharashtra was 349.0 and 333.3 respectively for April to December 2022

8. Maharashtra’s revenue receipts (income) are expected to be Rs 4,03,427 crore for 2022-23 (Budget Estimate) against Rs 3,62,133 crore during 2021-22 (Revised Estimate)

9. Actual revenue receipts during April to November 2022 were Rs 2,51,924 crore (62.4 per cent of BE).

10. Maharashtra’s revenue expenditure is expected to be Rs 4,27,780 crore as per 2022-23 (BE) against Rs 3,92,857 crore during 2021-22 (RE)

11. As per 2022-23 (BE), the share of capital receipts is expected to be 26.5 per cent, and the share of capital expenditure in total expenditure is expected to be 22.0 per cent

12. Share of development revenue expenditure in total revenue expenditure is 67.8 per cent as per 2021-22 (RE)