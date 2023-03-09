Maharashtra Economic Survey: Increase in road accidents, almost 15,000 deaths

Maharashtra reported 33,069 road accidents in 2022-23, resulting in the deaths of 14,883 people and injury to 27,218 others, according to the Economic Survey released on Wednesday. In comparison, the state had reported 29,477 road accidents in 2021-22, resulting in the deaths of 13,528 people and injuring 23,071 others, thereby recording an increase in the number of accidents when compared to last year.

However, in Mumbai, this number has seen a dip. In 2022-23, the city reported 1,773 road accidents, killing 272 people and injuring 1,620. However, last year (2021-22), Mumbai reported 2,214 road accidents, killing 387 people and injuring 1,944 others. While Maharashtra has seen a 12 per cent increase in road accidents in comparison to last, Mumbai has seen a 19 per cent drop in accidents.

Meanwhile, till last October, 2,078 deaths were reported on Mumbai suburban railway tracks and 1,689 people were injured. This is an 18 per cent increase from deaths reported in 2021-22.

23 malaria, 27 dengue, 20 cholera deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 23 deaths due to malaria and 27 deaths due to dengue in 2022-23, according to the state economic survey. The figures after December 2022 were not included in the survey.

In the category of water-borne diseases, Maharashtra recorded 20 deaths due to cholera in 2022, compared to zero deaths due to the same in 2021.

The state reported 18 deaths due to leptospirosis in 2022, compared to 16 deaths due to the same in 2021. The state recorded five deaths due to diarrhoea in 2022 in comparison to no deaths in 2021, the economic survey said.