Maharashtra: Earlier system of election of APMC members restored

THE STATE Cabinet Wednesday reversed the previous Devendra Fadnavis government’s decision to give voting rights to farmers in agricultural produce marketing committees (APMC). The committee members will now be elected by members of primary agricultural credit societies and gram panchayats. The Cabinet also gave a nod to promulgate an ordinance to bring the changes into immediate effect.

Officials said that in 2017, the Fadnavis government had made amended the Maharashtra APMC (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963, to allow farmers to elect 15 members to APMCs. However, previously, while 11 APMC members were elected by the directors of the primary agricultural credit societies, four members were elected by gram panchayat members.

“The changes made by previous government led to an increase in the election expenses and the AMPCs were not able to bear it. The government does not give any subsidy to APMCs. Due to the paucity of funds, elections to some APMCs were delayed and the HC expressed its displeasure over it,” an official said.

