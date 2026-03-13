Maharashtra to mandate permits for e rickshaws, e bikes used for passenger transport

The move follows a Central government notification issued on June 30, 2016, aimed at bringing uniform rules for all vehicles used for passenger transport. (Express file photo)

E rickshaws and e bikes used for passenger transport in Maharashtra will now have to register with the Motor Vehicles Department and obtain permits, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Friday.

Earlier electric rickshaws did not require separate permits however, with their rising numbers across the state, the government has decided to include them under the permit system.

The move follows a Central government notification issued on June 30, 2016, aimed at bringing uniform rules for all vehicles used for passenger transport. Officials said the decision will ensure that electric rickshaws operate under the same regulatory framework as auto rickshaws and taxis.