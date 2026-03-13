Maharashtra to mandate permits for e rickshaws, e bikes used for passenger transport

Authorities said bringing electric passenger vehicles under the permit system will help maintain proper records and ensure compliance with transport regulations.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 08:04 PM IST
Maharashtra to mandate permits for e rickshaws, e bikes used for passenger transportThe move follows a Central government notification issued on June 30, 2016, aimed at bringing uniform rules for all vehicles used for passenger transport. (Express file photo)
E rickshaws and e bikes used for passenger transport in Maharashtra will now have to register with the Motor Vehicles Department and obtain permits, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Friday.

Earlier electric rickshaws did not require separate permits however, with their rising numbers across the state, the government has decided to include them under the permit system.

The move follows a Central government notification issued on June 30, 2016, aimed at bringing uniform rules for all vehicles used for passenger transport. Officials said the decision will ensure that electric rickshaws operate under the same regulatory framework as auto rickshaws and taxis.

The transport department has also temporarily stopped issuing new permits for auto rickshaws and taxis for the past two days while the permit process is being reviewed.

Officials said the government plans to introduce a single window system to simplify the permit process, allowing applicants to submit documents and obtain approvals at one place.

According to the minister, the move will ensure that traditional auto-rickshaws, taxis and electric rickshaws operate under the same set of rules.

Transport department officials said bringing electric passenger vehicles under the permit system will help the government maintain proper records of vehicles and ensure that they follow transport regulations.

