E-commerce firm employee held for cheating customers, stealing money

The police have booked Ansari under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) along with sections 43, 66 and 66 (C) of the IT Act.

A 25-YEAR-OLD employee of an e-commerce company was arrested Saturday by the Maharashtra cyber police for allegedly siphoning off money from customers’ accounts. A local court Sunday remanded him in police custody till October 21, police said.

The accused, Mohammed Munna Ansari, worked as a field sales executive of an e-commerce company, police said. He would obtain the passwords of customers on the pretext of helping them and later transfer money from their account, they added.

The state cyber police started an investigation in the matter after a milk shop owner, Rajesh Patel, approached them with a complaint. “On August 20 and 21, Rs 35,999 was siphoned off from his Paytm wallet after which he had filed an application with the e-commerce company officials requesting them to refund the amount. Simultaneously, he lodged a complaint at cyber.crime.gov.in on August 30,” an officer said.

Even as the state cyber police were probing the matter, another Rs 14,449 got debited from his e-commerce application’s wallet, police added.

Later, when the complainant checked his email, he came across a mail from the e-commerce firm alerting him about a suspicious login on his account from an unknown device. “As he informed us about the email, we figured that someone, who was aware of his password, had siphoned off the money from his account. On the basis of the beneficiaries account, Ansari was zeroed down and he was brought in for interrogation,” another officer said.

During the course of the inquiry, the police found that the accused had duped five other users of the e-commerce application, besides Patel, using a similar modus operandi. The investigators said they suspect that the accused may have stolen the password of more people and transferred money from their accounts.

“We have seized his mobile phone which will help us in ascertaining how many customers may have been duped by Ansari,” an officer said. Ansari has also named a former employee of the e-commerce company who allegedly taught him the modus operandi. “We are trying to locate the man as Ansari has claimed to have learnt the modus operandi from this person,” the officer added.

The police have booked Ansari under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) along with sections 43, 66 and 66 (C) of the IT Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd