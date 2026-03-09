Amid unrest among transport unions: 50% waiver proposed on pending e-challan fines for transporters

Cab operators and taxi unions have continued to warn of renewed strike action if the government does not address their demands for broader relief and changes in the e-challan enforcement system. (File Photo)
The Maharashtra transport department has proposed a 50 per cent waiver on pending e-challan penalties for transporters, submitting the proposal to the state government as part of efforts to help commercial vehicle operators clear long-standing traffic fines amid growing unrest among transport unions.
The proposal follows a statewide agitation by transporters earlier this month against the e-challan system and mounting penalties.
Several transport associations had called for an indefinite “chakka jam” from March 5, but suspended the protest within 24 hours after Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik gave a written assurance that the issue would be examined.
They had threatened to revive protests if the government did not provide substantial relief.
Officials said the department’s proposal includes an amnesty scheme, under which transporters could settle old dues by paying half the pending penalty, with the remaining amount waived.
The department has also suggested a separate mechanism for future e-challans, proposing a discounted payment window that would allow vehicle owners to receive a rebate if fines are paid within 90 days of issuance.
“A proposal regarding pending e-challan dues of transporters has been submitted to the state government, under which around 50 per cent of the accumulated penalty amount may be waived. The idea is to provide relief to operators with large pending fines while encouraging them to clear dues within a fixed timeframe,” a Maharashtra Transport Authority official said, requesting anonymity as the proposal is under consideration.
Officials estimate that pending e-challan dues across Maharashtra have reached around Rs 5,000 crore. If approved, the state government could forgo about Rs 2,500 crore in potential revenue.
However, transporters say the proposal falls short of their expectations. Anil Garg, a member of a transport operators’ association, said the plan does not clarify how recently issued challans would be treated.
“Transporters had sought a more comprehensive solution, including a complete waiver of accumulated penalties. A 50 per cent waiver is not the kind of concrete resolution we expected. If the proposal is not revised, the agitation may continue,” Garg said.
Transport unions also criticised the proposal for being drafted without consultation. K V Shetty, general secretary of the Mumbai Bus Owners Association and a member of the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee, said many challans were issued without proper enforcement infrastructure.
“Challans that were wrongly issued, and those issued before the government formally implemented the e-challan system in November 2021, should be cancelled,” Shetty said.
However, cab operators and taxi unions have continued to warn of renewed strike action if the government does not address their demands for broader relief and changes in the e-challan enforcement system.
Officials said the proposal is under review, and a final decision will be taken by the chief minister and the state cabinet after examining the transport department’s recommendations.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More