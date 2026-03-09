Amid unrest among transport unions: 50% waiver proposed on pending e-challan fines for transporters

Cab operators and taxi unions have continued to warn of renewed strike action if the government does not address their demands for broader relief and changes in the e-challan enforcement system. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra transport department has proposed a 50 per cent waiver on pending e-challan penalties for transporters, submitting the proposal to the state government as part of efforts to help commercial vehicle operators clear long-standing traffic fines amid growing unrest among transport unions.

The proposal follows a statewide agitation by transporters earlier this month against the e-challan system and mounting penalties.

Several transport associations had called for an indefinite “chakka jam” from March 5, but suspended the protest within 24 hours after Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik gave a written assurance that the issue would be examined.

They had threatened to revive protests if the government did not provide substantial relief.