Maharashtra: Dy Speaker seeks report within 24 hours on action taken against Ranaut

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who is presiding over the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly, on Monday sought a report from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh within 24 hours on action taken against actor Kangana Ranaut for her remarks comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik wrote to the Speaker stating that on September 3, Ranaut had tweeted, comparing Mumbai to PoK and that she did not trust the Mumbai Police. “Several political leaders and social activists had demanded action against her but so far no legal action has been taken against her,” Sarnaik, the MLA from Ovala-Majiwada in Thane, wrote.

He added that that the Assembly should pass an unanimous resolution on taking action against Ranaut, “who has been defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra”. “Since it has been decided that other business (in the House) will not be taken up, I have sought action against the actor even though the letter mentions passing a resolution,” said Sarnaik.

Following this, Zirwal wrote on a letter addressing Deshmukh: “Take immediate action and submit a report in 24 hours.” Zirwal is presiding over the session in the absence of Speaker Nana Patole, who had tested positive for Covid.

