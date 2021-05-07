Maharashtra: Duo held with uranium sent to ATS custody

The duo, Jigar Pandya and Abu Tahir, were detained in February with the metal, which was sent to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Trombay for analysis, the police said.

Officials of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested two persons, after a report by BARC revealed that the suspicious metal the duo was found in possession of in February was natural uranium – a highly radioactive substance.

Following an FIR under Atomic Energy Act, the two men were produced before a court that remanded them in the custody of the ATS till May 12.

The duo, Jigar Pandya and Abu Tahir, were detained in February with the metal, which was sent to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Trombay for analysis, the police said.