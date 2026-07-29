Maharashtra Drug Inspector recruitment on hold as police probes paper leak allegations

Police will determine whether the examination was compromised or whether false allegations were circulated to mislead candidates, officials said, declining to give a timeline.

Allegations of a question paper leak in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment examination have put the final recruitment on hold, leaving 488 candidates on the provisional merit list waiting indefinitely, even as the Commission maintains that it has found no evidence its original paper was leaked and has referred the matter to the police.

The development comes a day after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged on Monday that the Drug Inspector paper had been leaked and demanded an immediate investigation, claiming the person who set the paper had been compromised.

The recruitment to fill 154 Group B gazetted Drug Inspector posts in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drew around 44,500 candidates after the July 2025 advertisement. The written examination was held on March 22, 2026, at centres in the state’s six revenue division headquarters. Results were declared on June 12, with 506 candidates qualifying for interviews, which were held from July 9 to 22. The Commission published a provisional merit list of 488 candidates on July 22.