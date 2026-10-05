Minimum 10% water cut in Maharashtra from October 16 amid drought, El Nino concerns

The Maharashtra government has directed all municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats to impose a minimum 10 percent water cut from October 16, citing water storage, drought-like conditions and the possibility of an El Niño-related water stress extending into next year.

Local bodies have also been asked to undertake special drives to identify and stop water leakage.

Besides, sewage treatment plants have to be operated at full capacity. The government has local bodies to ensure that instead of fresh water, treated wastewater should be used for gardening, construction and washing.

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Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said the department had prepared a reservoir-wise and use-wise water management plan up to August 31, 2027, with drinking water given the highest priority. The government has asked all agencies to use water carefully and take measures to conserve available supplies.