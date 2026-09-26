Maharashtra declares drought in 265 tehsils, covers nearly three fourths of state

A total of 265 of the 352 tehsils in Maharashtra have been hit by a water shortage (File photo used for representation only | Unsplash@gyanoba).

Maharashtra on Saturday declared drought in 265 of the state’s 358 tehsils, covering nearly three fourths of the state, after prolonged rainfall deficits and dry spells affected crops across large parts of Maharashtra.

The declaration triggers an immediate assessment of crop losses and a series of relief measures for farmers, including waiver of land revenue, restructuring of crop loans and a stay on recovery of agriculture related loans. Financial assistance for crop damage, however, will be announced separately after the assessment is completed.

The decision came two days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following a tour of rain deficit areas, said the government would soon issue the drought notification.