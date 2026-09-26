Maharashtra declares drought in 265 tehsils, covers nearly three fourths of state

The decision came two days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following a tour of rain deficit areas, said the government would soon issue the drought notification.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readUpdated: Sep 26, 2026 12:01 PM IST
Maharashtra droughtA total of 265 of the 352 tehsils in Maharashtra have been hit by a water shortage (File photo used for representation only | Unsplash@gyanoba).
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Maharashtra on Saturday declared drought in 265 of the state’s 358 tehsils, covering nearly three fourths of the state, after prolonged rainfall deficits and dry spells affected crops across large parts of Maharashtra.

The declaration triggers an immediate assessment of crop losses and a series of relief measures for farmers, including waiver of land revenue, restructuring of crop loans and a stay on recovery of agriculture related loans. Financial assistance for crop damage, however, will be announced separately after the assessment is completed.

The decision came two days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following a tour of rain deficit areas, said the government would soon issue the drought notification.

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According to the Government Resolution, the Agriculture Commissioner’s report found drought like conditions in 265 talukas from June onwards due to rainfall deficit and other factors. Trigger 1, defined as a continuous dry spell of at least 21 days without significant rainfall during the monsoon, has been found applicable in these areas.

What does the declaration mean?

District Collectors have been directed to immediately begin crop loss assessment through panchnamas. Officials have to document crop conditions, including photographs with GPS coordinates, and submit reports to the government through the Agriculture Commissioner.

The assessment will form the basis for determining crop damage assistance. The government has said financial assistance to affected farmers will be announced through a separate GR after the prescribed procedures are completed.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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