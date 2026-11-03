Farmers watch years of work dry up as drought hits Maharashtra’s fruit belts

In Jalna’s Ambad taluka, sweet lime trees bear wrinkled green fruit barely the size of lemons. Some have turned brown, sun-scorched skeletons, while ripe fruit are scattered on the ground. In Vidarbha’s Linga village in Amravati district, orange growers are plucking immature fruit in the hope of saving their trees.

Maharashtra’s worsening drought situation is beginning to take a visible toll on its fruit-growing belts. After the state recorded an 18% rainfall deficit between June 1 and September 26, drought or drought-like conditions were declared in 304 of its 358 talukas. In Marathwada and Vidarbha, where rain has been deficient and unevenly distributed, the impact is showing up in shrinking fruit, premature crop loss and trees drying up.

Advertisement

In Linga, orange grower Shivhari Hadke is removing oranges barely the size of an Indian Gooseberry (amla) from his nearly 2-acre orchard of 18-year-old trees. With fruit-bearing trees requiring frequent irrigation, he hopes that removing the immature crop will reduce their water needs and help the remaining trees survive.

Of the nearly 250 trees in his orchard, 10 have already dried up. His younger brother has lost 70 trees. Some of Hadke’s trees had withered last year, too. The family has also been dealing with damage caused by animals scratching the bark, further weakening the trees.

In Marathwada, successive droughts and pest attacks have steadily reduced sweet lime production in parts of Jalna. Rohilagad, Ambad and Ghansawangi in Jalna, along with Georai in Beed and Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, were once known for their sweet lime orchards. Repeated crop losses have since driven many farmers out of fruit cultivation.

Advertisement

Shivaji Takle, a 35-year-old farmer from Rohilagad, says he has lost nearly Rs 2.5 lakh this year after his pomegranate crop failed. “I had spent nearly Rs 2.5 lakh on my 2.5-acre farm, which has 500-600 pomegranate trees. There was no rain and irrigation is not viable for the entire crop. Over 400 trees just dried up and the remaining had small fruit but not fit for sale. We will be cutting down those trees. I am not sure how much insurance and compensation I will get but the losses are difficult to come to terms with,” he says.

Takle’s father began planting sweet lime on their land in 1998 and harvested over 2,500 fruits every year. With no local market at the time, he would sell the produce in Nagpur. But droughts in 2012 and 2014, followed by pest attacks, dealt a severe blow to orchards in the region. Sweet lime is available in limited quantities in local markets at Rs 35 per kg. The state may have to depend on supplies from other states, including Andhra Pradesh, this year.

Jagdish Deshmukh, a farmer from Ambad who earned lakhs from pomegranate cultivation in 2023, says the lack of rain has turned this year into a season of losses.

Scientists at ICAR Central Citrus Research Institute (ICAR-CCRI), Nagpur, warn that adverse weather could cause substantial losses in both the Ambia and Mrig flowering cycles of citrus cultivation.

A Thirugnanavel, principal scientist at the institute, said rain in major citrus-growing belts like Vidarbha was deficient by around 30-40% this year. Fewer rainy days and uneven distribution had left farmers struggling to irrigate their orchards. “Both the amount of rain and its duration are important. This year, the duration and amount of rain were inadequate, and farmers were unable to irrigate their crops. High temperatures, low water availability and increased evaporation together contributed to drought conditions.”

The impact is visible in fruit size and tree survival. “When water is scarce, the plant uses the available moisture primarily for survival rather than transferring it to the fruits. As a result, fruit size has reduced. Plant mortality has also been reported,” he said.

Under normal conditions, citrus yields average around 13 tonnes per hectare, with fruits weighing 140-180 grams. In affected orchards, yields could fall to seven or eight tonnes per hectare, pointing to substantial production losses.

Institute director N G Patil said state departments were assessing the full extent of damage. “People often look at the total rain and assume the situation is not bad. But rain distribution matters. Rain at the wrong stage of the crop cycle may not benefit farmers. Agricultural drought and hydrological drought are also different.”

Poor colour development can further depress market prices, while prolonged moisture stress weakens trees and leaves them vulnerable to pests and diseases. Trees that have dried beyond the stage of permanent wilting may not recover. Farmers may have to uproot and replant them, and a new orchard takes around four years to yield its first harvest.

For growers in both regions, the damage is not limited to one failed harvest. It means losing years of investment and facing the cost and wait involved in rebuilding an orchard. As Deshmukh puts it, “This year, the lack of rain has meant only losses for farmers.”