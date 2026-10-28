Maharashtra drought relief: Who’s eligible and when will it be credited? All we know

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, October 27, approved an advance of Rs 5,000 each for 1.5 crore farmers as drought relief across 304 drought-affected talukas in the state.

The state Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 7,500 crore for the Maharashtra Drought Relief 2026, under which Rs 5,000 will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

Maharashtra Drought Relief 2026: Who’s eligible?

The Rs 5,000 payouts for Maharashtra Drought Relief 2026 will be credited to the farmers whose crops have suffered more than 33 per cent damage. The 33 per cent crop loss threshold follows the criteria prescribed under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

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According to eligibility criteria finalised by a Cabinet sub-committee, the government has excluded income tax payers, state government employees and officers, and public representatives from the scheme.