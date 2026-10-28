Maharashtra drought relief: Who’s eligible and when will it be credited? All we know

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his... Read More
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, October 27, approved an advance of Rs 5,000 each for 1.5 crore farmers as drought relief across 304 drought-affected talukas in the state.
The state Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 7,500 crore for the Maharashtra Drought Relief 2026, under which Rs 5,000 will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers.
The Rs 5,000 payouts for Maharashtra Drought Relief 2026 will be credited to the farmers whose crops have suffered more than 33 per cent damage. The 33 per cent crop loss threshold follows the criteria prescribed under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
According to eligibility criteria finalised by a Cabinet sub-committee, the government has excluded income tax payers, state government employees and officers, and public representatives from the scheme.
Forest rights holder farmers who have not yet received an AgriStack Farmer ID will be eligible for the advance based on their e-KYC alone.
The advance assistance is being provided as the government completes surveys to determine crop losses, finalise crop categories and area-wise details for drought relief.
A government official said surveys covering around 94 per cent of affected farmers had been completed.
Rs 5,000 for Maharashtra Drought Relief 2026 will be credited to farmers’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer system before Diwali, to be celebrated on November 8.
Farmers who completed their e-KYC under government schemes between November 1, 2025, and Tuesday, October 27, will not have to go through the process again.
According to government sources, Rs 2,000 crore will be provided by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, while the remaining Rs 5,500 crore will be made available through the Finance Department for Maharashtra Drought Relief 2026.
The government is also examining demands to include additional areas in the drought-affected list. While 304 talukas have already been declared drought-affected, requests have been received for the inclusion of further areas in Pune, Palghar, Raigad and Kolhapur districts.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said district collectors had submitted preliminary reports and that a final decision on additional areas would be taken after field inspections and receipt of final reports.
Bawankule also directed officials to prioritise fodder cultivation and procurement, arrange supplies from other districts, and make completed rural water supply schemes operational where they remain non-functional due to a lack of electricity connections.