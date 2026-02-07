Maharashtra drops physical verification for Ladki Bahin scheme, extends e KYC deadline to March 31

The Maharashtra government has cancelled its earlier decision to carry out physical verification of ineligible beneficiaries under its flagship Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme through Anganwadi workers and has instead extended the deadline for completing and correcting e KYC details on the online portal till March 31.

The decision was taken by the Women and Child Welfare department of the Government of Maharashtra after several complaints were received from beneficiaries facing difficulties during the e KYC process.

“Complaints have been received regarding difficulties in accessing scheme benefits due to some beneficiaries selecting incorrect options during the e KYC process. Specifically, all eligible sisters who have completed e KYC but are yet to receive the benefits are being given another opportunity to correct their e KYC information,” said Women and Child Welfare minister Aditi Tatkare.