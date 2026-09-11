Maharashtra draft SIR red flag: 1.22 crore voters under scanner – Who’s at risk?

In the Maharashtra draft SIR electoral roll, as many as 62.48 lakh voter records show discrepancies in relatives’ details, while 59.75 lakh cannot be linked to a relative in previous rolls

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar, Alok Deshpande
4 min readMumbaiSep 11, 2026 07:00 AM IST
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Maharashtra draft SIR: As many as 62,48,281 voters have discrepancies in the details of their relatives, while 59,75,726 voters could not be mapped to a relative in the previous electoral rolls, according to data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Together, the two categories account for 1,22,24,007 voters whose records will now require further verification as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The figure, however, does not mean that 1.22 crore voters have been found ineligible or are facing automatic deletion. The Election Commission’s electoral machinery will issue individual notices to voters whose records have been flagged, seek additional documents where required and give them an opportunity to appear for a hearing before a decision is taken on their inclusion in the final electoral roll.

The two categories indicate different kinds of problems in matching current voter records with previous electoral rolls. In one, the details provided about a voter’s relatives do not match the information available in the earlier rolls. In the other, the election machinery has been unable to establish a link between the voter and a relative in the previous electoral database.

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Such mismatches can occur because of differences in names or spellings, changes in names, or changes in the electoral records of family members over the years. An unmapped voter, therefore, is not necessarily a voter who was absent from the earlier rolls.

A senior official from the CEO’s office said the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) had been specifically instructed not to rush into deletion.

“The notices will be issued individually to each of the voter with anomalies. The EROs have been directed to ensure that the notices get response and not to rush for deletion immediately,” the official said.

The EROs have also been asked to expedite the hearing process. Voters receiving notices will have to submit additional documents and appear before the ERO, where required, before their cases are decided.

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The scale of the verification exercise assumes significance against the backdrop of the overall reduction in Maharashtra’s electorate in the draft rolls. Before the SIR, the state had 9,78,54,049 registered voters. The draft electoral roll contains 7,71,65,562 voters, or 78.86 per cent of the earlier electorate. The names of 2,06,88,487 voters have not been included in the draft roll.

Several Assembly constituencies have more than one lakh voters whose records have either been flagged for anomalies or could not be mapped to a relative. These include Malad, Dharavi, Panvel, Ovala-Majiwada, Kalyan Rural, Khadakwasla, Chinchwad, Hadapsar, Solapur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur West, Nagpur North, Hingna and Badnera, among others.

Flagged names not to be made public

The CEO’s office has decided not to make public the names of voters whose records have been flagged, despite demands from Opposition parties.

A senior official said one of the reasons was to protect voter privacy and prevent individuals from being targeted merely because their records had been flagged for verification.

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The decision comes as the claims-and-objections process begins, with political parties raising concerns about the possibility of organised attempts to seek deletion of voters’ names.

Objector must provide evidence

The CEO’s office has also directed the Mumbai civic commissioner and all district collectors to ensure that objections seeking deletion of names from the draft electoral roll are dealt with carefully.

An objection can be filed only by a person from the same Assembly constituency, and the person seeking deletion will have to submit evidence to establish that the voter is ineligible.

This puts the responsibility of establishing ineligibility on the objector. A voter will not have to prove their eligibility merely because an objection has been filed against their name.

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The voter whose name is challenged must also be given an opportunity to appear for a hearing and submit documents or other evidence in support of their eligibility.

The directions follow concerns raised by political parties over the possibility of organised objections being filed against voters belonging to particular communities. The state election machinery has instructed officials to follow the prescribed claims-and-objections process and ensure that no voter’s name is removed merely on the basis of an unsupported objection.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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