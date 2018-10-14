Maharashtra doubles food allowance for undertrials

The food allowance for undertrials in police lock-ups in Mumbai and the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been raised to Rs 100 per person per day from Rs 50. Similarly, for the rest of the state, it has increased from Rs 40 per person per day to Rs 80. (Representational image) The food allowance for undertrials in police lock-ups in Mumbai and the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been raised to Rs 100 per person per day from Rs 50. Similarly, for the rest of the state, it has increased from Rs 40 per person per day to Rs 80. (Representational image)

After a gap of eight years, the food allowance for undertrials in police custody has been raised in Maharashtra.

According to orders issued by the state government, the allowance has been doubled. The state’s home department, which is led by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, issued a notification in this regard on October 12. It states that the food allowance for undertrials in police lock-ups in Mumbai and the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been raised to Rs 100 per person per day from Rs 50 per person per day. Similarly, for the rest of the state, the same has increased from Rs 40 per person per day to Rs 80. The allowance rates for this category of undertrials had last been revised in 2010. The state government has said that the decision to increase the allowance was taken considering the rise in prices and the inflation index over the past eight years.

The Bombay High Court had earlier come down hard on the government for the lack of adequate facilities and the poor quality of life of undertrial in jails as well as police lock-ups.

