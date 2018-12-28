Maharashtra doctors sell fruits to protest stipend delay

Joining the state-wide demand for regular pay of stipend, resident doctors from KEM hospital and Nair hospital on Thursday, as a mark of protest, sold fruits outside the health facility to gather funds for resident doctors in Akola, Aurangabad, Latur, Ambejogai and Nagpur where stipends are due for the last two months.

On Wednesday, resident doctors from Sion hospital held a similar protest. Earlier this week, resident doctors from the five medical colleges where the alleged delay in disbursal of the stipend has been observed conducted silent protest marches. Doctors attached with the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors said similar protests are planned in other medical colleges as well.

The delay in stipend comes due to a delay in grant of disbursement from the finance ministry. Over 1,000 doctors have been affected by the delay.

Dr Abhinav Chaudhary from Nagpur’s Indira Gandhi Government Medical College said that two batches of junior residents in his hospital have received salaries. “The salaries were provided by the dean from college funds. But the first batch of junior residents is yet to get their salary.”

Doctors said that the protest will continue without affecting hospital’s responsibility towards emergency patients.