Maharashtra: DMER director retires after 36 years in state service

Director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Dr TP Lahane retired Wednesday after 36 years of service in the state. He is likely to be succeeded by Dr Ajay Chandanwale, the incumbent joint director in DMER.

Officials in the medical education department said there were initial discussions to extend Dr Lahane’s tenure but eventually it was not executed.

Lahane began his career as the superintendent at Ambejogai hospital.

He also conducted camps for rural and tribal populations over weekends during his posting in Beed and Dhule. He has been a part of 667 camps where over 30 lakh patients were treated.

He was posted as the superintendent of JJ Hospital, where he slowly rose to the rank of a dean.

In JJ Hospital, he was credited to launch a dedicated OPD for ophthalmology that attracted patients from across the state.