Maharashtra: Directorate of Education proposes summer break from May 2 to June 13

The Directorate of Education has proposed a timeline for the start of summer vacation and new academic year in the state. If approved, schools across Maharashtra should close for summer vacation on May 2, and resume for the new academic year on June 13. Final approval is expected from the Mantralaya.

A proposal for this, signed by both directors of education – primary as well as secondary – was sent to principal secretary (Education) on Thursday.

The proposal said that to bring uniformity in the academic year of schools across Maharashtra, it is important to issue a government resolution or circular regarding summer vacation and beginning of the next academic year.

The proposal said, “From Monday May 2, 2022; Summer vacation can start and the new academic year can begin on June 13, 2022. The same will be June 27 for Vidharbha considering higher temperatures in summer. For future reference, the schools reopening in Maharashtra for new academic years should always be considered on second Monday of June for all except Vidharbha, where it will be fourth Monday of June.”

It also mentioned that district level education officers can reduce summer or Diwali vacation if there is a demand to increase holidays for Christmas or Ganapati festival, locally. But total holidays in an academic year should not cross 76 days.