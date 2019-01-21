Maharashtra: Dhangar community renews its demand for reservation

The Dhangar (shepherd) community in Maharashtra has served an ultimatum to the state government to consider its long-pending demand for reservation under Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

On Sunday, Dhangar Samaj Sangharsh Samiti (Maharashtra) held a rally at Washim in Vidarbha under the banner “Abhi Nahi, Tau Kabhi Nahi (Now or Never)”.

The Dhangar community has been demanding reservation under ST category. At present, the community gets 3.5 per cent quota in government jobs and education under Nomadic Tribe (C) category, which comes under OBC category. The Dhangar community in the state has a population of about one crore — nine per cent of Maharashtra’s 11.25 crore population.

“Under Dhangar Samaj Sangharsh Samiti, we have leaders across party lines. The government, which has passed 10 per cent quota for the economically backward in general category, should show the same eagerness to address our concerns,” said BJP MP Vikas Mahatme.

“They have to just shift the 3.5 per cent quota which the Dhangars enjoy under Nomadic Tribe (OBC) to ST category. It doesn’t affect or alter the overall reservation,” he added.

While acknowledging welfare schemes of the Maharashtra government for the community, Mahatme said, “Majority of our demands related to land to graze cattle and higher representation in politics have been implemented. However, the main demand of the Dhangars is quota in ST category,” he said.