Maharashtra DGP to meet junior officers every Friday virtually

In a move to ensure that all grievances of lower-rank officers across the 36 districts are redressed, the office of the Maharashtra director general of police recently issued a notification stating that DGP Sanjay Pandey will start meeting junior officials via video conferencing from Friday.

Sources in the DG office said that before the pandemic, junior-rank personnel would personally visit the office in Mumbai’s Colaba to get their grievances addressed. However, in March 2020, this system – popularly known as the “orderly room” – was stopped. Although online resources to address issues faced by them were later started in 2020 by the DG office.

“As there is no union in place for the police force, the system of orderly room was started in the early 1900s to resolve difficulties faced by lower-rank personnel — from constables to police inspectors. Under this, the personnel would go to the DG office on Friday and share their grievances with the state police head, who ascertains if the matters were genuine and accordingly try to help. This system was also followed in city commissionerates and districts,” said a senior IPS officer.

The grievances range from transfers to medical leave, retirement, accommodation provided at government residence, departmental inquiry and suspension. “There are many things that an officer cannot explain in an application and meeting in person makes a difference,” said an officer.

Owing to several requests put forth to the DG office to start the system, a notification was issued by Additional Director General (Establishment) Kulwant Sarangal on May 14. It stated that the DGP will be holding the meeting every Friday from 3 pm to 4 pm.

“This is to inform that the director general of Maharashtra Police has considered the requests made by the police officers/constables and has scheduled to start the orderly room (system) on Fridays. However, owing to the spread of Covid-19, it will not be possible to meet everyone personally and keeping that in mind, the department has decided to meet them via video conferencing,” read the notification. The DG office has asked its personnel to primarily submit their grievance applications via email (estt.or2020@mahapolice.gov.in) by Monday every week.

“All should run their applications through their respective senior officers… Once the application is submitted to the DG office, it will be scrutinised and accordingly, time will be allotted to the applicant,” said an officer, adding that respective heads like police commissioner or the superintendent of district police will be informed of the allotted time, who will in turn pass on the information to the applicant.

Officers said that it has been ensured that a constable from a rural area, where Internet connection is poor, gets to attend the conference. “The respective heads should ensure provisions are made,” the notification said.

Sarangal said, “We have an internal video conferencing set-up, through which we usually conduct our meetings. So, a constable from a rural area, who does not have the necessary facility to attend a video conference, will have to go their district SP office from where, his seniors will make sure that he gets to meet the DG through our internal video conferencing set-up.”

On the other hand, officers posted in special branches – such as training schools, SRPF or wireless systems – will have to go to their nearest commissioner or superintendent’s office, who will make arrangements for them to attend the conference.