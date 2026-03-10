Maharashtra DGP-led panel to see if legal amendments needed to deal with social media defamation effectively

CM Devendra Fadnavis acknowledges the point as Speaker Rahul Narwekar suggests a provision like IT Act section 66A—which the Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional—may be required.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiMar 10, 2026 04:47 PM IST
Devendra-fadnavisChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there was a growing trend of using social media platforms to defame people without any proof. (File photo)
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday that the Government would constitute a committee headed by Director-General of Police Sadanand Date to study legal provisions and suggest amendments to deal effectively with cases of social media defamation.

The issue was raised in the Assembly by MLA Rahul Kul, who flagged the increasing instances of individuals being targeted and defamed online.

Responding to the concern, Fadnavis said during Question Hour, “There is a growing trend of using social media platforms to defame people without any evidence or proof. All kinds of people are facing this, especially women. So a committee will be formed under the DGP. Their recommendations will be taken.”

The committee will examine the existing legal framework and recommend whether amendments are required to address such cases more effectively.

During the discussion, Speaker Rahul Narwekar pointed out that a provision under section 66A of the Information Technology Act previously allowed action, including arrest, for posting defamatory or offensive content on social media. Narwekar said that given the rise in such content online, it needed to be examined whether a similar provision could be reintroduced in some form.

Acknowledging the point, Fadnavis said that along with section 66A, provisions of the Indian Penal Code, which has been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, could be invoked in such cases earlier. However, following observations and rulings by the Supreme Court, the provision can no longer be used.

Fadnavis said the committee would also review whether amendments can be made to increase the effectiveness of provisions related to social media defamation.

“A committee under the DGP would review legal provisions concerning cases of defamation carried out through social media without evidence. A DGP-led committee will be constituted to review legal provisions on social media defamation without evidence. Further action will be taken based on its recommendations,” he said.

