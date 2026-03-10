Maharashtra DGP-led panel to see if legal amendments needed to deal with social media defamation effectively

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there was a growing trend of using social media platforms to defame people without any proof. (File photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday that the Government would constitute a committee headed by Director-General of Police Sadanand Date to study legal provisions and suggest amendments to deal effectively with cases of social media defamation.

The issue was raised in the Assembly by MLA Rahul Kul, who flagged the increasing instances of individuals being targeted and defamed online.

Responding to the concern, Fadnavis said during Question Hour, “There is a growing trend of using social media platforms to defame people without any evidence or proof. All kinds of people are facing this, especially women. So a committee will be formed under the DGP. Their recommendations will be taken.”