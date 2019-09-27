Maharashtra DGP: Excel in whatever you do

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Director General of Police, Maharashtra, and an alumnus of University Business School (UBS), visited the Panjab University Thursday. The officer, who served as an additional secretary with Research and Analysis wing (RA&W), for nine years, started on a very humble note by recalling his college days here at UBS.

Advertising

He narrated the journey of his life from Sindri, a district of Dhanbad, to the Director-General of Police. Knowledge, he said, gives us humility. He told the students that a person must have integrity, professionalism and the desire to excel.

“If you don’t set an example, you cannot be a leader. You should excel in whatever you do in order to achieve success”.

One of the most important things for a B-school is to learn networking. Jaiswal said real networking is to make good friends and cherish friendships, something that people involved in competition often forgets.