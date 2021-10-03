Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis tours flood-hit areas, says ‘no sign of relief from govt’

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday toured flood-hit villages in Nanded and Latur districts.

Speaking to the media, the BJP leader said, “There is a lot of anger and unrest among the farmers due to administrative complacency. Standing kharif crops like soybean, cotton, cereal have been completely destroyed. Yet, there is no sign of relief from the administration.”

On Saturday, Fadnavis had visited Washim and Yavatmal districts in Vidarbha.

The former CM said, “Ideally, ministers should have visited the flood-hit districts. I would not like to comment on whether Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should tour or not and when or how. But it makes a huge difference if ministers are on the field. It puts pressure on the administration and helps gear up the machinery.”

He said the state government should immediately credit financial aid in farmers’ bank accounts, and stop disconnecting electricity of farmers.

“Crop loan recovery should be stopped immediately. The MVA government should provide adequate compensation to farmers for crop loss and destruction of fields, which are still under flood water in the Marathwada region,” he added.