Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spent the Diwali night at the home of a small farmer in drought-hit Lohari Sawanga village in Nagpur district, sharing a traditional meal with his family and hearing first-hand accounts of crop losses, water shortages and the difficulties faced by farmers. Maharashtra has officially declared 305 of its 358 talukas as drought-hit.

The CM also announced temporary relief for farmers dependent on horticulture. Fadnavis said the state government would relax restrictions on digging agricultural borewells in select areas where fruit crops are the main source of livelihood. The relaxation will remain in force until December 15 subject to permission from the administration and monitoring of groundwater extraction.

The restrictions had been imposed amid drought conditions across Maharashtra.

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Fadnavis reached Lohari Sawanga in Narkhed taluka on Saturday evening and stayed at the residence of Rambhau and Arunatai Balpande. He attended a prayer meeting organised by the Gurudev Seva Mandal, interacted with villagers and had dinner with the family. The following morning, he visited agricultural fields and met farmers and local representatives.

The Balpande family prepared a traditional meal comprising varan-bhaat, zunka-bhakri, thecha, panchamrut, brinjal preparations, basundi and rava laddoos.

“We are very happy. It feels as if Pandurang himself has blessed us,” Arunatai said, adding that Fadnavis sat on the floor and shared a meal with the family.

Rambhau, a farmer who grows oranges, sweet lime, soybean and cotton, told the CM about the losses suffered due to inadequate rainfall. Soybean crops had been affected, cotton plants had withered and farmers were also struggling with damage caused by wild animals.

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Explaining the decision to relax borewell restrictions, Fadnavis said the government was particularly concerned about the survival of fruit-bearing trees. “Farmers are facing a severe drought and several challenges. One major concern is the survival of horticulture crops due to the shortage of water. If fruit-bearing trees die, it can take 10-12 years for new trees to become productive. To protect these trees, we have decided to temporarily relax the ban on borewells in specific areas until December 15, with necessary permissions,” he said.

He clarified that the relaxation would not be unconditional and that the administration would monitor groundwater extraction to prevent excessive depletion.

The CM also announced that 10 farmers in Lohari Sawanga would receive benefits under the irrigation well scheme. A storage reservoir estimated to cost Rs 2.43 crore would be constructed in the village to support irrigation, improve groundwater levels in nearby wells and strengthen drinking water availability.

Fadnavis said the government would undertake large-scale water conservation works, including farm ponds and cement bunds. He also referred to river-linking projects, including the Nalganga-Wainganga project, which he said would bring irrigation to 10 lakh hectares, and said the Marathwada Water Grid project would be expedited.

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“Last night, I interacted with farmers and today I held discussions with sarpanches from across the taluka. Several different issues have been brought to our attention, many of which can be resolved. We will take action on the representations received. Some useful suggestions have also been made, and we will work towards implementing them. We have not turned anyone away and will extend whatever assistance is possible,” he said.

He added that the government had made Rs 15,000 crore available through borrowings for irrigation projects that were at an advanced stage of completion. Over the past five years, nearly 97 projects had been completed and funding arranged for the remaining ones, he said.

The Chief Minister also said around 1.5 crore farmers had been provided Rs 5,000 to help them celebrate Diwali, with the transfer process underway.

During the interaction, villagers raised the issue of women sarpanches allegedly being harassed by people posing as journalists and demanding money. Fadnavis directed the police to take immediate action. “Those who are extorting money through blackmail will be jailed,” he said.