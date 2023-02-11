scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders SIT probe into journalist Shashikant Warishe's murder

The SIT probe was ordered following pressure from Opposition NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) who had been urging the Maharashtra government to investigate the incident.

Warishe, 45, was mowed down in Kodavli village by an SUV driven by Pandharinath Amberkar against whom he had written an article.
Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders SIT probe into journalist Shashikant Warishe's murder
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday ordered a Special Investigation Team ( SIT) probe into journalist Shashikant Warishe’s murder earlier this week in Ratnagiri.

Warishe, 45, was mowed down in Kodavli village by an SUV driven by Pandharinath Amberkar against whom he had written an article. Warishe’s brother-in-law lodged a complaint at a local police station alleging foul play in the accident.

Must read |For 2 years, murdered journalist Shashikant Warishe had been highlighting villagers’ issues with refinery

The SIT probe was ordered following pressure from the Opposition and NGOs. The SIT will be headed by a senior officer and the government has sought an independent report on Warishe’s death.

“The state government should investigate the case thoroughly to ascertain the facts. If media persons doing their work are subjected to such fatal attacks, it exposes the state administration and police force,” Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar told media persons at Aurangabad on Saturday. “The state government cannot be complacent. It has to act quickly. Those responsible for committing such grave crimes have to be punished. What are the police doing? Are they sleeping?” he asked angrily.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had also urged Fadnavis to order a probe. In a letter to Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, Raut said, “Shashikant Warishe was exposing illegal land transactions worth millions of rupees which were acquired from villagers in Nanar and around in the name of oil refinery. Those involved in land transactions were upset. It was not an accident as it is being made up. Warishe was murdered. The police should investigate the mastermind behind this attack and punish them.”

Warishe had been covering issues related to the setting up of the Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL) in Barsu. On February 6, Warishe was standing near a petrol pump when Amberkar allegedly mowed him down with his SUV. The vehicle dragged Warishe for several metres, leaving him badly injured. He succumbed to his injuries a day later. Warishe’s family members alleged that he met with an accident hours after he had written an article against the oil refinery and land transactions.

In a statement, the Refinery Viruddha Sanghatana condemned the attack on Warishe and demanded an investigation to expose the truth. “Amberkar had attempted a life-threatening attack on anti-refinery protesters in Rajapur court premises three months ago,” the organisation alleged.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 14:21 IST
