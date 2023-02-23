‘We are ideological opponents, not enemies’: Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thackerays

Amid the bitterness between the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT), Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that the Thackerays are ideological opponents, but not enemies.

Fadnavis made the statement when asked to comment on Shiv Sena (UBT) scion Aaditya Thackeray’s statement on Wednesday that Fadnavis is a political opponent but they consider him a friend.

Fadnavis also said that the animosity in Maharashtra politics of late must stop at some point as it is not good for the state.

“I have always said we are ideological opponents. We are not enemies. This has been Maharashtra’s culture. Of late, there has been animosity in Maharashtra politics but that is not good, it has to stop at some point. I have repeatedly said this in the past, every time I was asked by anyone, that we are not enemies,” Fadnavis said on Thursday afternoon.

When asked to comment on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s allegations that Fadnavis orchestrated Shiv Sena’s split, he said, “Sanjay Raut seems to hold me in very high regard, so let him say so if he wishes.”

On Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar’s comment that the entire top BJP leadership is now campaigning for the bypolls, Fadnavis said, “Elections must be taken seriously by everyone. What shame is there in asking for votes? In previous bypolls also, we have campaigned very hard. Now they have had to bring all top brass on the field, including Sharad Pawar. Have you seen Sharad Pawar campaign before for a bypoll?”

However, taking a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said, “I have learnt through my experience in politics that anything is possible. Did anyone imagine Uddhav Thackeray would be the chief minister? But he did get that chair.”