Why Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister wields power without constitutional authority

With the swearing in of Sunetra Pawar as Maharashtra’s 13th Deputy Chief Minister and the first woman to hold the post, attention has again turned to a position that has no place in the Constitution but plays a major role in the state’s politics. Formally, a Deputy Chief Minister is only a Cabinet minister with an additional title. In practice, in Maharashtra’s coalition-driven and faction-heavy politics, the post has become a key tool for sharing power, managing alliances and signalling political weight within the government.

What is the post of Deputy Chief Minister?

The Constitution provides for a Council of Ministers headed by the Chief Minister, but it does not mention a Deputy Chief Minister. In legal terms, a Deputy CM is only a Cabinet minister appointed under Article 164 who is given an additional title by the ruling party or coalition. The post has no separate powers and does not rank above other Cabinet ministers.