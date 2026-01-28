Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 4 others killed in plane crash

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that “as per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash”, shortly after a plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar went down in Baramati.
As per the DGCA, Pawar was with “2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members”. They were onboard a Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Aviation.
The plane was landing at Baramati airport when it crashed, sources said, adding that the aircraft has a seating capacity of six, including the pilot.
The Pawar family was in Delhi at Sharad Pawar’s house to attend the first day of the Budget session of Parliament. Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar are leaving for Baramati shortly.
An onlooker who owns a shop next to the Baramati Airport told The Indian Express, “The aircraft was making a lot of noise while landing, so my attention went to it. It appeared to try landing but slid off the runway, and there was a big explosion. They pulled out four to five bodies from the aircraft.”
Pawar was en route from Mumbai to Pune to attend four campaign rallies for the ongoing Zilla Parishad elections. Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will be held on February 5, with counting of votes scheduled for February 7.
VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is a private aviation company based in New Delhi that operates charter flights under the name VSR Aviation. Founded in 2011, the company does not run regular airline services and instead provides on-demand private jet flights for clients. Its operations include flying business jets such as Learjet aircraft for chartered travel. Corporate records list Vijay Kumar Singh as a director of the company.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up schedule has been announced, with most teams playing in India and Sri Lanka. India will face South Africa, while an India A team will play against USA and Namibia. Australia, England, and New Zealand have chosen to skip warm-up matches, with Australia and England playing in other series.