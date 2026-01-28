Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 4 others killed in plane crash

Ajit Pawar dead: The plane was landing at Baramati airport when it crashed, sources said, adding that the aircraft has a seating capacity of six, including the pilot.(Photo: Screengrab from Express Video)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that “as per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash”, shortly after a plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar went down in Baramati.

As per the DGCA, Pawar was with “2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members”. They were onboard a Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Aviation.

The plane was landing at Baramati airport when it crashed, sources said, adding that the aircraft has a seating capacity of six, including the pilot.

The Pawar family was in Delhi at Sharad Pawar’s house to attend the first day of the Budget session of Parliament. Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar are leaving for Baramati shortly.