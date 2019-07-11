Maharashtra: Dengue toll rises to three; 1,059 cases so far

WITH THE death of a 13-year-old girl in Thane on July 5, three persons have died of dengue in Maharashtra this year. Two other deaths were reported in Kolhapur before the onset of monsoon. So far, at least 1,059 cases of dengue have been recorded across the state.

Advertising

Shreya Vinod Yadav suffered dengue haemorrhagic shock syndrome a day after she was admitted to Jupiter hospital in Thane. Civic officials said she suffered multiple organ failure, which arises as a complication of the viral infection.

The 13-year-old had developed the symptoms on June 30. Initially, a private practitioner treated her. But when her condition worsened on July 4, she was admitted to Jupiter hospital. “Her platelet count went down. Then her haemoglobin also dropped,” said Dr Yogita D from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Across Thane, 42 cases of dengue have been confirmed so far this year. Mumbai has reported 63 cases till June end. Last year, 1,003 dengue cases were recorded in Mumbai and 14 people succumbed to the mosquito-borne infection.

Advertising

A TMC official said following Yadav’s death, 168 households were inspected for mosquito breeding in her neighbourhood. Dengue virus is transmitted by Aedes Aegypti and breeds in fresh water. “We found six breeding spots in the vicinity. They have been destroyed. At least 211 containers were inspected for mosquito breeding,” the official added.

On July 6 and 8, immediately after Yadav died, TMC conducted fogging and spraying exercise to destroy breeding sites of mosquitoes.

Dr Mahendra Jagtap from the Directorate of Health Services said the cases are expected to rise towards the end of July. Once rain stops for two to three days and there is a dry spell, the atmosphere gets conducive for mosquitoes to breed, taking eight to 10 days to complete the life cycle.

“This year, we have screened 23,000 people for fever and dengue-like symptoms. Last year, 11,000 were screened. The government has strengthened its measures of detection,” Jagtap said.

Government data points to a slight dip in dengue cases from last year. While 2018 recorded 1,091 cases till June, this year 1,059 cases have been recorded — a decline by 2.9 per cent. “It is possible that this is due to the delayed monsoons,” said Jagtap.