Maharashtra: Demand for reserved seats for pregnant women in locals

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has written to Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to provide two reserved seats for pregnant and lactating women in each compartment.

“Local trains are so overcrowded during rush hours that pregnant women and lactating mothers face high risk. They are unable to board or alight easily, or may also slip and miscarry,” the letter to Goyal said.

Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of women’s commission, said there is a need for general compartments to have at least two reserved seats for women in each of the coaches.

She added that better public transport is essential for women to travel in Mumbai.