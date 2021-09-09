Maharashtra: Delegation urges Narayan Rane to revive oil refinery project

September 9, 2021 1:54:38 am
A delegation under the banner of Konkan Jankalyan Prathisthan, which is in favour of an oil refinery in the Konkan coastal belt, met Union Minister Narayan Rane in Delhi on Wednesday.
The delegation led by KJP president Pandharinath Amberkar urged the MSME Minister to revive the first green oil refinery project to generate employment in Konkan. The project had been put on the backburner after protests in Ratnagiri district.
In the meeting, the KJP briefed Rane about the significance of the project in the development of Konkan region. They also furnished details about those who have signed consent for the project and offered 8500 acres of land.
Rane heard the delegates and assured them that he would relook at the entire project.
