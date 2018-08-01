Maharashtra: Decomposed body of 54-year-old woman found three weeks after she was buried alive

Smita Chandrashekhar Kusurkar used to work with a leading insurance company. (Express photo) Smita Chandrashekhar Kusurkar used to work with a leading insurance company. (Express photo)

The decomposed body of a 54-year-old woman, who was allegedly buried alive by a contract killer at Sangameshwar Taluka in Ratnagiri nearly three weeks ago, was found on Monday.

While the contract killer, Srikanth Tulu Ghadashi, was arrested Monday, the police are looking for the mastermind behind the crime — a Chembur-based real estate agent, from whom the deceased was buying a plot of land at Sangameshwar. She had already paid Rs 22 lakh to the agent for the land.

The deceased, Smita Chandrashekhar Kusurkar, used to work with a leading insurance company and was a founder president of the Insurance Women’s Forum. Police said she had boarded a train to Sangameshwar on July 11 to finalise the deal on a plot in Sangameshwar.

“She had told us that she was going to Konkan on July 11 and would return on July 15. Earlier, too, she had visited Sangameshwar for the same deal,” said Chandrashekhar, Smita’s husband, a resident of Lower Parel.

Police said the contract killer allegedly picked up Smita from the Aravali station and took her to the plot on July 11. “There, she was allegedly pushed on the marshy land… as she fell into a pit, the accused covered her with mud and stones, while she was still alive,” said an officer.

The incident came to light on July 16, when Smita’s husband and son started calling her. “Initially, her cellphone rang but later it got switched off… She had just told us that she was going to Konkan… we weren’t aware exactly where. I found a picture of the plot in Sangameshwar on her computer,” said Smita’s son Saurabh.

The same day, Chandrashekhar filed a missing persons complaint with the N M Joshi Marg police.

Following this, a team was dispatched by the N M Joshi police but as it could not find anything, the local police station was informed. “As the crime took place in Sangameshwar, a probe is being conducted there,” said Senior Inspector Pandit Thorat of N M Joshi Marg police station.

Officers at Sangameshwar police said that while scrutinising Smita’s call data records, they found that one real estate agent was in constant touch with the victim. “As we could not locate the mastermind, we scrutinised his call data records and found that Ghadashi was also in contact with him and Smita,” said an officer.

Ghadashi, who stayed at Sangameshwar, was brought to the police station for questioning. “Ghadashi said he was ordered to pick up Smita from the railway station… he took her to the plot and buried her alive,” said an officer.

To mislead the police, Ghadashi dropped Smita’s cellphone inside a state transport bus, due to which her location kept changing, said the police. “Ghadashi was offered Rs 6 lakh to kill Smita and bury her. While Rs 3 lakh was paid in advance, he is yet to receive the rest,” the officer added.

Inspector Uday Zaware from Sangameshwar police said they are on the look out for the alleged mastermind. “Preliminary postmortem report shows the body had no physical injury… this confirmed Ghadashi’s claims that she was buried alive.”

The accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC. He is likely to be produced in a court in Devrukh Wednesday.

