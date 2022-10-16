scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Maharashtra: Declare wet drought in state, provide help to farmers, Congress tells govt

Nana Patole said the state government should immediately declare a wet drought, otherwise the Congress will protest strongly and not allow ministers to move around freely on the streets.

Parts of the state have seen heavy rain even in the month of October. (Representational/File)

THE CONGRESS has demanded that the state government provide aid for farmers and declare a ‘wet drought’ in Maharashtra due to excessive rain.

Parts of the state have seen heavy rain even in the month of October.

“The Congress party has already demanded that wet drought be declared but the state government clearly ignored farmers. Even now, the receding rains have destroyed the little hope they had this year, but the government is not getting time from their own quarrels. The Congress party is firmly standing behind the farmers…,” said state Congress president Nana Patole.

He said the state government should immediately declare a wet drought, otherwise the Congress will protest strongly and not allow ministers to move around freely on the streets.

