Maharashtra: ‘Declare results of all university exams except final year by July 15,’ recommends panel set up by minister

Samant has also announced that the exams for final year and final semester students in non-agricultural state universities and their affiliated colleges would take place between July 1 and July 31.

Universities should declare results for all students, except those set to appear for final year or final semester exams, by July 15. It was recommended in the report submitted by the panel constituted by Uday Samant, the state minister for Higher and Technical Education.

The report added that colleges should submit results of students to respective universities by June 30. Samant has also announced that the exams for final year and final semester students in non-agricultural state universities and their affiliated colleges would take place between July 1 and July 31. The report, accessed by The Indian Express, stated that results for these exams should tentatively be declared by August 15. It added that barring the first year, all other classes should begin on August 1. For first-year students, classes should begin by September 1.

The report also suggested that universities should take a decision based on circumstances in the region they are located in. In case students are not able to appear for their exams due to issues in commuting or other circumstances, they should be given another opportunity to appear for the exam.It was also recommended that CET exams should be conducted between July 1 and July 19 for under-graduate students and between July 20 and July 30 for postgraduate students.

“The CET exam needs to be conducted in alignment with other entrance exams in the country. The number of centres also have to be increased. In order to work out these considerations, the minister had formed a committee,” said Dr Suhas Pednekar, a member of the committee.The panel also recommended that universities should explore options for exams in long term as per the Choice Based Credit System pattern. The duration of exams of final year and final semester should be made two hours instead of three at present, the panel suggested, adding that exams should be conducted in different shifts. If practical exams could not be conducted in person, students should be assessed based on their journals, internal marks, the report stated.

Recommendations were also made for PhD and Mphil students, including use of platforms such as Google or Skype for viva and extension of dates of submission of thesis.

