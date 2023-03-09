scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Maharashtra changes decision, state textbooks from classes 2 to 8 to have blank pages for ‘my notes’

The earlier decision was to introduce the changes from classes 3 to 10; the much-criticised initiative of the government is aimed at reducing the weight of school bags.

As per the new plan, after every chapter, one or two blank pages will be added in the textbooks under the title of ‘my notes’ from the academic year 2023-24, starting in June. (Representational image)

The initiative of including blank pages after every chapter in the textbooks of the Maharashtra state board from the next academic year will be introduced in classes 2 to 8, instead of classes 3 to 10, as declared earlier, according to the state education department. The much-criticised initiative of the Maharashtra government is aimed at reducing the weight of school bags.

The school education department Wednesday issued a new resolution in this regard. Without any changes in the particulars of the scheme, the new Government Resolution (GR) informed about the change in classes where it will be applicable.

The new GR, however, has no explanation on the reasons behind the changes.

As per the new plan, after every chapter, one or two blank pages will be added in the textbooks under the title of ‘my notes’ from the academic year 2023-24, starting in June. Students will be able to take down notes on these pages or use it for class work.

The education department had earlier said that all subjects will be integrated into four textbooks meant for four semesters. The idea is to ensure that students carry only one textbook per semester.

Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson for the Maharashtra School Principals Association, alleged that the old GR dated March 2 which initially declared the new scheme for classes III to X is no longer available on the websites of the Maharashtra government. “The new GR dated March 8, changes the classes where the scheme will be implemented to Class 2 to 8, but fails to provide any reasons behind it. The new GR does not clarify on what happens to the old GR,” Ganpule said.

The scheme has already drawn flak over its futility, with many suspecting that its implementation, which is just two months away, will not be smooth.

The decision to leave blank pages at the end of a chapter has not gone down well among teachers, educationists, and even parents. According to them, it is pointless as two blank pages are inadequate to write the notes, which means that students have to carry other notebooks and thereby defeats the purpose of reducing the weight of schoolbags.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 14:36 IST
