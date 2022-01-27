Maharashtra: Death toll from Sachinam Heights fire rises to 8

The death toll in the fire at Sachinam Heights on Grant Road has increased to eight after 35-year-old Madhuri Chopadekar died late Thursday night. According to officials from the Disaster Management Cell, Madhuri had sustained 50 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to Bhatia Hospital on Grant Road and later shifted to

Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokali.

Officials said she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday at 12.30 am. Earlier on Monday, Manish Singh, a security guard from the building who had saved many residents from the fire, was declared dead.

On Saturday, a fire broke out on the 19th floor of Sachinam Heights leading to the death of six people while 16 others sustained injuries. According to BMC officials, ten patients were undergoing treatment in Bhatia Hospital of which five are in critical condition and five are stable. In Masina Hospital, another victim is in critical condition.

The two injured individuals in the fire who were undergoing treatment in ICU at BYL Nair Hospital have been discharged. According to a doctor from the hospital, one of the injured was diagnosed with Covid-19 but was asymptomatic.