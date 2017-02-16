Maharashtra: Deadline over, but state yet to build even one of 289 anganwadi centres

Months after the project deadline expired, the state is yet to finish building Anganwadi centres under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) scheme. The state rural development department through the MGNREGA scheme, along with the women and child development (WCD) department’s Integrated Child Development scheme (ICDS), was supposed to build 289 Anganwadi centres (AWCs) in Maharashtra by the end of 2016.

However, the department has failed to construct even a single centre so far. According to government sources, the work is pending because of issues related to additional funds and lack of co-ordination between the two departments.

The Union ministry of rural development had included the construction of anganwadi centres in the schedule of permissible works under the MGNREGA scheme. The Centre had set a target of building 4 lakh AWCs across the country by 2019 and for constructing one lakh pucca buildings for AWCs annually. Of these, 289 were to be constructed in Maharashtra.

The earlier proposal was to set up 50,000 AWCs annually in 2,534 most backward blocks in 11 states that report high malnutrition. “There is an acute shortage of Anganwadi buildings even outside high-burden districts. Accordingly, construction of one lakh AWCs annually for the next four years was decided upon,” said a senior WCD official.

“The cost of constructing one AWC building comes to Rs 8 lakh. As per the guidelines of the WCD department, expenditure up to Rs 5 lakh was to be borne by the rural development department under the MGNREGA, and the rest was to come from the ICDS,” said an official in-charge of the MGNREGA scheme, Maharashtra.

“The funds from ICDS are yet to be sanctioned, and that’s why the work is pending. However, this is reflecting on the performance of the MGNREGA during the annual review,” he said.

There are 13.4 lakh angwandis across the country, of which more than 12 lakh do not have their own buildings and function from rented premises. Of these, 88,272 AWCs are functioning under ICDS in Maharashtra.

Despite several attempts, the Secretary of Women and Child Development department Vinita Singhal was not available for comment.

