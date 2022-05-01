PM Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray extend greetings on Maharashtra Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the people of Maharashtra as the state marked its 62nd foundation day on Sunday.

‘Maharashtra Day’ and is celebrated each year on May 1 to mark the formation of the state after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. Ceremonies, speeches, and parades are organised on this day, which is also a public holiday in Maharashtra

Two new states — Maharashtra and Gujarat — were established on this day in 1960. There was a dispute over Bombay in these states. The Marathi people were of the opinion that Bombay should be a part of Maharashtra because most people there used to speak Marathi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday paid tributes to 105 martyrs of the Samyukta (unified) Maharashtra movement on the occasion of the state’s foundation day. Thackeray was seen along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray at the Hutatma Chowk (martyrs’ memorial) in south Mumbai to pay homage to the martyrs.

Extending his greetings, Thackeray said, “Let’s spread Maharashtra Dharma, let’s fly the Marathi flag with Doula. Happy Maharashtra Day and Labor Day to all”

महाराष्ट्र धर्म वाढवूया, मराठी पताका डौलाने फडकवूया. सर्वांना महाराष्ट्र दिन व कामगार दिनाच्या मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा. जय महाराष्ट्र! — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 1, 2022

In a separate tweet, he said, “Paid floral tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement on the occasion of the Maharashtra Day.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too greeted the people of Maharashtra and said, “This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2022

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who will hold a rally in Aurangabad to mark Maharashtra Day and also against the use of loudspeakers in mosques, tweeted in Marathi wishes the people of Maharashtra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Rich in culture and heritage, it is home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to nation building. May the state scale new heights of progress,” he said.

Greetings to the people of Maharashtra on #MaharashtraDay. Rich in culture and heritage, it is home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to nation building. May the state scale new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/g8IuCHkaB5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2022

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tweeted, “The land of Maharashtra is the land of heroes, heroes, saints and social reformers. Elders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were born in this land.” Pawar hoisted the national flag at the Police Circuit Ground at Shivajinagar in Pune and greeted those who were martyred in the United Maharashtra Movement.

During his speech, Pawar said, “On this Maharashtra Day, we still regret that several Marathi-speaking villages at the state border including Belgaum, Nipai and Karwar couldn’t be part of the state yet. I assure you we’ll keep supporting the fight by the people of these villages to become a part of Maharashtra,” as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar called for unity in the society and said, “Let us resolve to maintain unity in the society without sacrificing the efforts of those who are creating social divisions, to preserve the heritage of progressive Maharashtra and to honor all the workers who are constantly raising the graph of progress through their hard work. Happy Maharashtra Day and Labor Day to all!”

सामाजिक तेढ निर्माण करणाऱ्यांच्या प्रयत्नांना बळी न पडता समाजात एकोपा कायम राखण्याचा, पुरोगामी महाराष्ट्राचा वारसा जपण्याचा तसेच आपल्या मेहनतीतून प्रगतीचा आलेख सतत उंचावत नेणाऱ्या सर्व कामगारांचा सन्मान करण्याचा निर्धार करूया. सर्वांना महाराष्ट्र दिन व कामगार दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा! pic.twitter.com/e7obUWOTNi — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 1, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too extended his greetings and said “Greetings to the wonderful people of Maharashtra on ‘Maharashtra Day’. The people of the State are making rich contributions to India’s development and growth. May they always be happy, healthy and successful.”

Greetings to the wonderful people of Maharashtra on ‘Maharashtra Day’. The people of the State are making rich contributions to India’s development and growth. May they always be happy, healthy and successful. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 1, 2022

