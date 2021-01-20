Maharashtra: Data entry may become a herculean task if Co-WIN glitches continue

In Sindhudurg, data of 18 recipients remains to be uploaded onto Co-WIN. (Representational)

The Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) worked better on the second day of vaccination in Maharashtra, but some districts still reported that it was slow and taking too much time to upload data of vaccine recipients.

Vaccination centres are bracing for the challenge of entering daily vaccination data manually. In some places, this has already begun.

Co-WIN is a digital platform to facilitate vaccination process by creating session lists, scheduling appointment for beneficiaries and by taking real time update on adverse events.

It is currently managing national data of one crore health workers in the first phase of vaccination. But from day 1 on January 16, the software has been suffering multiple technical glitches.

On Tuesday, a few districts continued to complain about its slow processing, forcing them to switch to offline data recording of recipients. All this data will have to be manually uploaded onto the software later. There were problems with CoWIN in Beed, where centres complained that the app took 10 minutes to just authenticate a new recipient. These centres are recording data offline. In Mumbai’s KEM hospital, too, officials said the app was erratic, forcing them to switch between online and offline data entry through the day.

“Right now the data is in few hundreds and we can upload it, but if software problem continues on-and-off, we may have to upload data of thousands of recipients once vaccination drive ends each day,” a BMC official said.

The Co-WIN app allows entry of recipients only when a vaccination session is underway. Once the session ends, no further recipient data can be entered even if they have been vaccinated. Districts will require special permission to separately enter data of such recipients whose entries were made offline.

In Sangli, Dr Vivek Patil, district health officer, said a team of eight-10 officials worked on Monday to upload data from the January 16 inoculation drive. “We have uploaded 350 of 456 vaccine recipients from that day on Co-WIN. Today, thankfully, the software worked and we could directly enter data online,” Patil said.

In Beed, a health official said, “We have noted details of recipients on a sheet, with id proof details, in and out time and adverse events. We will set up a team of IT experts, health officials, and start feeding the data on Co-WIN eventually. That will be time consuming.” Beed is yet to upload data of all recipients from January 16 drive and of few from Tuesday’s drive.

In Sindhudurg, data of 18 recipients remains to be uploaded onto Co-WIN.

Dr Shitalkumar Jadhav, district health officer in Solapur, said his IT team sat until 2 am on Monday to streamline software issues in Co-WIN. “On first day, we immunised 1,011 people, that data has been uploaded. We hope the software runs smoothly so that no time is wasted in making double entries offline and then online,” he said.

In Solapur, Sangli and Sindhudurg, the software worked seamlessly on Tuesday. In Mumbai, a few centres suffered minor delays in Co-WIN functioning.

“For some time the processing was so slow that we had to start recording data offline. That data was uploaded on Co-WIN when the software picked pace. The initial few days will go in streamlining this procedure,” said Dr Deepika Nandanwar, from community medicine department in KEM hospital.