Maharashtra: Water stock in dams increases, timely arrival of monsoon crucial

The last week of May saw dams across Maharashtra reporting a water level of 38.47 per cent of the capacity – up 1.47 per cent from last year during the same period.

If monsoon arrives by June 10, Maharashtra is unlikely to face any water crisis, said officials, adding that the rainfall will have to be intense and consistent to increase the water levels in the dams. For the last two consecutive years, Maharashtra has managed to avert drought.

The 3,267 dams across Maharashtra has a storage capacity of 40604000 million litre (ML). At present, the water level is at 15622150 ML. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting timely arrival of monsoon, the state agriculture department is hopeful of a normal khariff season from June to August.

A senior official in water resources department said, “At 38.47 per cent, the live water stock is manageable. But if the level drops by 10 to 15 per cent, things can get ugly.” Even now, districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada and parts of north Maharashtra are facing a water deficit.

However, according to water resources department data, the water level in Marathwada dams is much better this year than in Vidarbha.

Marathwada dam’s level shows an increase of 9.67 per cent when compared to last year. The biggest dam, Jayakwadi at Paithan in Marathwada’s Aurangabad district, which is the prime source of water for drinking and irrigation, has adequate water level at 43.98 per cent, compared to 40 per cent a year ago. This has largely contributed to Marathwada faring better this time.

However, eastern Vidarbha, with 384 dams, has a water level of 35.84 per cent, down from 42 per cent last year. Western Vidarbha’s 446 dams, meanwhile, has a water level of 48.02 per cent, up from 42 per cent of last year. The biggest national irrigation dam, Gosikhurd in Vidarbha’s Bhandara, has 23 per cent water stock – better than last year’s 15 per cent.

North Maharashtra, with 571 dams, has a water stock of 38.39 per cent – 1.61 per cent lower than last years. Western Maharashtra’s 726 dams has a water level of 30.94 per cent. Last year, it was at 30 per cent. Meanwhile, coastal Konkan, with 176 dams, has a water stock of 46.06 per cent – almost same as last year’s 46 per cent.