Maharashtra dam storage drops 19% in two weeks as summer heat intensifies

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Water levels across Maharashtra’s dams have dropped sharply over the past two weeks, with live storage declining by nearly 19 per cent between April 22 and May 8, raising concerns over water availability at the peak of summer.
According to data from the state water resources department, live water storage in 3,028 dams across Maharashtra fell from 45.32 per cent on April 22 to 36.57 per cent on May 8. At least seven dams have already recorded zero live storage.
The state government has directed officials to maintain strict vigilance over water release from major and medium dams, particularly for industrial use, amid rising temperatures and increasing demand for drinking water.
Officials said the rapid decline has been driven by extreme heat leading to high evaporation, along with growing domestic consumption. With the kharif sowing season expected to begin only by mid-June, there is currently no immediate stress on agricultural demand.
A senior official from the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation said the region remains relatively better placed compared to Marathwada. “Gosikhurd dam currently has 45.23 per cent live storage, much higher than last year’s 18.35 per cent,” the official said.
In Marathwada, which has 929 dams, storage levels stood at 41.42 per cent, compared to 30.70 per cent during the same period last year. Officials said the Jayakwadi dam — considered the lifeline of the region — currently holds 45.33 per cent live storage, higher than last year’s 35.25 per cent.
The Pune division with 724 dams has 28.43 per cent live storage, while Konkan stands at 39.57 per cent. In Vidarbha, Nagpur division reported 42.64 per cent storage and Amravati division 45.57 per cent.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the water conservation department to expedite conservation projects and prepare taluka-wise plans to prevent drinking water shortages.
Officials warned that continued high temperatures and predictions of below-normal rainfall could worsen the situation in the coming weeks. Last year, a strong monsoon and unseasonal rains had helped replenish reservoirs after summer.
The dams that have recorded zero live storage include Bhavali, Temghar, Lonavala Tata, Bhima Ujjani, Khadakpurna, Borgaon Anjanpur and Sirasmarg.
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