Maharashtra dam storage drops 19% in two weeks as summer heat intensifies

In Marathwada, which has 929 dams, storage levels stood at 41.42 per cent, compared to 30.70 per cent during the same period last year. (Representational Image)

Water levels across Maharashtra’s dams have dropped sharply over the past two weeks, with live storage declining by nearly 19 per cent between April 22 and May 8, raising concerns over water availability at the peak of summer.

According to data from the state water resources department, live water storage in 3,028 dams across Maharashtra fell from 45.32 per cent on April 22 to 36.57 per cent on May 8. At least seven dams have already recorded zero live storage.

The state government has directed officials to maintain strict vigilance over water release from major and medium dams, particularly for industrial use, amid rising temperatures and increasing demand for drinking water.