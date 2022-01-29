Maharashtra: Daily Covid toll surges to 103, highest since August

THE DAILY death toll in Maharashtra has surged to 103 on Friday, the one-day highest fatality reported since August 2021. However, the daily caseload of Covid-19 in the state during the day dropped by 1.8% compared to Thursday.

On Friday, the state recorded 103 Covid deaths. The last one-day highest death was reported on August 31, 2021 with 104 fatalities. After that on September 1, a total of 183 deaths were recorded in the state. Of the total deaths, Solapur and regions under Solapur Municipal Corporation recorded 12 deaths in each district. Under Pune Municipal Corporation, there were 8 deaths.

“Most of the deaths are among elderly patients with comorbidities. Although the virus doesn’t cause severe infection, it can cause fatality among the elderly patient with underlying health issues,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer. In the state, till January 28, a total of 1,42,461 people have been

recorded with a case fatality rate of 1.86%.

On Thursday, a total of 1,45,573 tests were conducted, of which 25,425 cases were detected with 17.46% TPR. On Friday, the state recorded 24,948 daily cases of 1,50,900 tests conducted, which counts as a 16.53% TPR.

On Friday, in Mumbai, a total of 1,312 cases were detected, out of the 27,720 tests being conducted. Due to the drop in testing, the TPR was 4.7%. Due to the gradual drop in daily caseload, Mumbai has only 16,591 active Covid-19 cases.