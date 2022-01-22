Maharashtra: Daily Covid cases surge, TPR increases to 23.4%

With 48,270 new Covid-19 infections, the number of daily cases in Maharashtra surged by 4.48 per cent on Friday. Mumbai, meanwhile, witnessed 5,008 new cases – a fall of 12.26 per cent in daily numbers.

The test positivity rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted – shot up to 23.4 per cent on Friday in Maharashtra.

The TPR has been gradually increasing in the state. On Wednesday, it was 20.66 per cent, which increased to 21.63 per cent on Thursday. Of the 2,05,938 tests conducted on Thursday, 48,270 samples had tested positive.

Pune has been a major contributor to the state’s tally. Under Pune Municipal Corporation, 8,464 cases were reported on Friday, which was 6,513 on Wednesday. This is followed by Nagpur Municipal Corporation, which reported 3,659 cases on Friday.

With the gradual spread of the virus, all the 36 districts in the state are reporting a surge in cases.

A day after recording 5,708 new cases, the daily positivity rate in Mumbai dropped by 5.37 per cent on Friday. Despite low testing (50,032) numbers, the TPR was recorded at 10 per cent, which was 10.7 per cent on Thursday.

In all, 52 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday. While Mumbai recorded 12 deaths, Thane reported five and Raigad six.