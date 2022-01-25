Maharashtra: Daily case tally drops by 30 pc, but testing also lower

The daily Covid-19 case tally in Maharashtra dropped to 28,286 on Monday, recording a 30.68% drop compared to the previous day. But testing of samples also dropped to 27% in the last 24 hours due to the weekend.

Compared to Sunday, when 40,805 cases were identified out of the 1,95,256 samples tested, the number of daily cases dropped to 28,286 on Monday when 1,41,949 tests were conducted across the state. Due to this, the test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted — fell from 20.89% to 19.92%.

Similarly, the caseload of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai dropped from 2,550 on Sunday to 1,857 on Monday, recording a 27% plunge. However, compared to Sunday when 45,993 tests were conducted, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) did 34,301 tests on Monday.

“On weekends, the number of tests is generally lower, which reflects on the daily registration of cases on Monday,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer. “We can expect a surge in cases on Tuesday with more testing,” he added. Due to the gradual dropping of daily cases in Mumbai, the city has only 21,142 active cases currently. The occupancy of beds has also reduced. Out of the 37,742 beds, only 3,855 are occupied